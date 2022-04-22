Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Falls 1.61% on April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WBA - Market Data & News Trade

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) shares lost 1.61%, or $0.755 per share, as on 12:22:35 est today. After Opening the Day at $46.80, 2,423,304 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $46.80 and $45.61.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 9.35%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance is set to release earnings on 2022-06-30.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

Walgreens Boots Alliance is a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy, touching millions of lives every day through dispensing and distributing medicines, and through its convenient retail locations, digital platforms and health and beauty products. The company has more than 100 years of trusted health care heritage and innovation in community pharmacy and pharmaceutical wholesaling. Including equity method investments, WBA has a presence in more than 25 countries, employs more than 450,000 people and has more than 21,000 stores. WBA's purpose is to help people across the world lead healthier and happier lives. The company is proud of its contributions to healthy communities, a healthy planet, an inclusive workplace and a sustainable marketplace. WBA is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. WBA is included in FORTUNE's 2020 list of the World's Most Admired Companies*, ranked first in the food and drugstore category. This is the 27th consecutive year that WBA or its predecessor company, Walgreen Co., has been named to the list.

