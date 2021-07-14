Waitr Holdings Inc (WTRH) gains 3.64% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WTRH - Market Data & News Trade

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares gained 3.64%, or $0.06 per share, to close Tuesday at $1.71. After opening the day at $1.65, shares of Waitr fluctuated between $1.72 and $1.63. 1,736,203 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 3,076,406. Tuesday's activity brought Waitr’s market cap to $197,318,191.

Waitr is headquartered in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

About Waitr Holdings Inc

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Waitr, and its sister brand Bite Squad, connects local restaurants and grocery stores to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants, grocery stores and national chains. As of June 30, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.

