Wabash National (WNC) gains 3.52% on Moderate Volume December 21

Wabash National Corp. (NYSE: WNC) shares gained 3.52%, or $0.63 per share, to close Tuesday at $18.52. After opening the day at $18.05, shares of Wabash National fluctuated between $18.56 and $17.91. 361,914 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 430,238. Tuesday's activity brought Wabash National’s market cap to $916,314,336.

Wabash National is headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, and employs more than 6500 people.

About Wabash National Corp.

As the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is Changing How the World Reaches You™. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company's mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash National designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Beall®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Extract Technology®, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

