W & T Offshore (WTI) Climbs 5.75% on June 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WTI - Market Data & News Trade

W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE: WTI) shares moved 5.75%, or $0.265 per share, as on 12:14:23 est today. Opening the day at $4.70, 3,631,598 shares of W & T Offshore have been traded today and the stock has moved between $5.04 and $4.58.

Already the company has a YTD change of 42.72%.

W & T Offshore expects its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on W & T Offshore visit the company profile.

About W & T Offshore Inc

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 43 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 737,000 gross acres, including approximately 527,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 210,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. A majority of the Company's daily production is derived from wells it operates.

To get more information on W & T Offshore Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: W & T Offshore Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles