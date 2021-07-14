W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) gains 0.23% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WTI - Market Data & News Trade

W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE: WTI) shares gained 0.23%, or $0.01 per share, to close Tuesday at $4.42. After opening the day at $4.41, shares of W & T Offshore fluctuated between $4.48 and $4.34. 1,220,759 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 2,463,721. Tuesday's activity brought W & T Offshore’s market cap to $628,987,083.

W & T Offshore is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About W & T Offshore Inc

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 43 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 737,000 gross acres, including approximately 527,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 210,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. A majority of the Company's daily production is derived from wells it operates.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

