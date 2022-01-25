W.R. Berkley - 5.10% DB REDEEM 30/12/2059 USD 25 (WRB-F) falls 0.00% to Close at $26.07 on January 24

Today, W. R. Berkley Corporation 5.1 % Debentures 2019-30.12.59 Global Inc’s (NYSE: WRB-F) stock fell $, accounting for a 0.00% decrease. W.R. Berkley - 5.10% DB REDEEM 30/12/2059 USD 25 opened at $26.22 before trading between $26.34 and $26.05 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw W.R. Berkley - 5.10% DB REDEEM 30/12/2059 USD 25’s market cap fall to $ on 20,086 shares -above their 30-day average of N/A.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segments. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia. The Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment is involved in the reinsurance business on a facultative and treaty basis, primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific region, and South Africa. The company was founded by William R. Berkley in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

