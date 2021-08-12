Vyant Bio (VYNT) falls 0.73% to Close at $2.73 on August 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VYNT - Market Data & News Trade

Vyant Bio Inc (NASDAQ: VYNT) shares fell 0.73%, or $0.02 per share, to close Wednesday at $2.73. After opening the day at $2.75, shares of Vyant Bio fluctuated between $2.81 and $2.60. 141,722 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 164,558. Wednesday's activity brought Vyant Bio’s market cap to $79,131,272.

Vyant Bio is headquartered in Rutherford, New Jersey..

About Vyant Bio Inc

Vyant Bio operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. The Company will immediately begin to execute on the integration of these two leading businesses, to converge human-powered scientific and technology-based systems and expertise with years of preclinical experience to de-risk and accelerate discovery and development of preclinical and clinical pipelines for biopharma partners as well as for the proprietary pipeline of the Company.

Visit Vyant Bio Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Vyant Bio Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Vyant Bio Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer