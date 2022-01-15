Vy Global Growth (VYGG) falls 0.10% in Light Trading on January 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VYGG - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Vy Global Growth - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: VYGG) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.10% decrease. Vy Global Growth opened at $9.79 before trading between $9.81 and $9.79 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Vy Global Growth’s market cap fall to $505,499,337 on 61,588 shares -below their 30-day average of 159,776.

About Vy Global Growth - Class A

Vy Global Growth is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. The Company’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region.

Visit Vy Global Growth - Class A's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Vy Global Growth - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Vy Global Growth - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles