vTv Therapeutics Inc - Class A (VTVT) falls 3.52% for July 30

Today, vTv Therapeutics Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: VTVT) stock fell $0.07, accounting for a 3.52% decrease. vTv opened at $1.99 before trading between $2.01 and $1.91 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw vTv’s market cap fall to $113,075,770 on 225,542 shares -below their 30-day average of 543,508.

About vTv Therapeutics Inc - Class A

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by programs for the treatment of type 1 diabetes and inflammatory disorders, including psoriasis. vTv's development partners are pursuing additional indications in type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), renal disease, and primary mitochondrial myopathy.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

