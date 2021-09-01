VPC Impact (VIH) falls 0.10% to Close at $9.99 on August 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VIH - Market Data & News Trade

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings - Class A (NASDAQ: VIH) shares fell 0.10%, or $0.01 per share, to close Tuesday at $9.99. After opening the day at $10.00, shares of VPC Impact fluctuated between $10.00 and $9.95. 505,453 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 376,662. Tuesday's activity brought VPC Impact’s market cap to $207,164,648.

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings - Class A

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

