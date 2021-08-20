Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) gains 0.20% for August 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IGA - Market Data & News Trade

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE: IGA) shares gained 0.20%, or $0.02 per share, to close Thursday at $10.07. After opening the day at $10.02, shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund fluctuated between $10.11 and $10.00. 67,566 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 45,094. Thursday's activity brought Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund’s market cap to $183,266,468.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona..

About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of December 31, 2020, over $245 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With more than 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 as a "Best Places to Work" by Pensions and Investments magazine.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

