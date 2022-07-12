VOXX (VOXX) Loses in Pre-Market Trading for July 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VOXX - Market Data & News Trade

VOXX International Corp - Class A (NASDAQ:VOXX) has already lost $-1 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $9.11, VOXX has moved 10.98% lower ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 1.51% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for VOXX investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on VOXX International Corp - Class A visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:57:40 est.

About VOXX International Corp - Class A

VOXX International Corporation has grown into a leader in Automotive Electronics and Consumer Electronics, with emerging Biometrics technology to capitalize on the increased need for advanced security. Over the past several decades, with a portfolio of approximately 35 trusted brands, VOXX has built market-leading positions in in-vehicle entertainment, automotive security, reception products, a number of premium audio market segments, and more. VOXX is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and many of the world's leading automotive manufacturers.

