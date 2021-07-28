VOXX (VOXX) falls 3.74% in Light Trading on July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VOXX - Market Data & News Trade

VOXX International Corp - Class A (NASDAQ: VOXX) shares fell 3.74%, or $0.4 per share, to close Tuesday at $10.30. After opening the day at $10.68, shares of VOXX fluctuated between $10.74 and $10.10. 140,401 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 261,761. Tuesday's activity brought VOXX’s market cap to $223,794,579.

VOXX is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, and employs more than 1500 people.

About VOXX International Corp - Class A

VOXX International Corporation has grown into a leader in Automotive Electronics and Consumer Electronics, with emerging Biometrics technology to capitalize on the increased need for advanced security. Over the past several decades, with a portfolio of approximately 35 trusted brands, VOXX has built market-leading positions in in-vehicle entertainment, automotive security, reception products, a number of premium audio market segments, and more. VOXX is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and many of the world's leading automotive manufacturers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

