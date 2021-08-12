Voxeljet AG (VJET) falls 3.10% on Moderate Volume August 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VJET - Market Data & News Trade

Voxeljet AG - ADR (NASDAQ: VJET) shares fell 3.10%, or $0.29 per share, to close Wednesday at $9.06. After opening the day at $9.34, shares of Voxeljet AG fluctuated between $9.48 and $8.85. 47,186 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 96,827. Wednesday's activity brought Voxeljet AG’s market cap to $63,662,002.

Voxeljet AG is headquartered in Friedberg, Hessen..

voxeljet is a global innovator and technology driver for advanced 3D printing solutions in industrial production environments. Equipped with state-of-the-art binder-jet components and seamlessly integrated into partially or fully automated production environments, our 3D production systems are sustainably shifting the economic parameters and possible applications of additive manufacturing in the industry. We have unique advantages across the entire process chain. Our process is highly efficient and in scales that are unparalleled worldwide.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

