Vor (VOR) falls 1.16% to Close at $13.62 on July 29

Today, Vor Biopharma Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: VOR) stock fell $0.16, accounting for a 1.16% decrease. Vor opened at $13.87 before trading between $14.13 and $13.15 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Vor’s market cap fall to $505,732,841 on 88,608 shares -below their 30-day average of 143,960.

About Vor Biopharma Inc

Vor Biopharma is a cell therapy company that aims to transform the lives of cancer patients by pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies to create next-generation, treatment-resistant transplants that unlock the potential of targeted therapies. By removing biologically redundant proteins from eHSCs, we design these cells and their progeny to be treatment-resistant to complementary targeted therapies, thereby enabling these therapies to selectively destroy cancerous cells while sparing healthy cells.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

