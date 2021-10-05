Vontier (VNT) falls 0.91% for October 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VNT - Market Data & News Trade

Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) shares fell 0.91%, or $0.31 per share, to close Monday at $33.73. After opening the day at $34.01, shares of Vontier fluctuated between $34.12 and $33.28. 1,257,258 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 925,314. Monday's activity brought Vontier’s market cap to $5,693,555,090.

About Vontier Corporation

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company's portfolio of trusted brands includes market-leading expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier's innovative products, services, and software advance efficiency, safety, security, and environmental compliance worldwide. Guided by the proven Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and customer success, Vontier keeps traffic flowing through more than 90,000 intersections, serves more than 260,000 customer fueling sites, monitors more than 480,000 commercial vehicles, and equips over 600,000 auto technicians worldwide. Vontier's history of innovation, margin profile, and cash flow characteristics are expected to support continued investment across a spectrum of compelling organic and capital deployment growth opportunities. Vontier is mobilizing the future to create a better world.

