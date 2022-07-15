Vonage (VG) Pushes Higher in Pre-Market Trading for July 15

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:VG) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 15.

Ahead of the market's open, Vonage stock gained 6.67% from the previous session’s close.

Vonage was up $0.1 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Vonage visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:30:11 est.

About Vonage Holdings Corp

Vonage, a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

