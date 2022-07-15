Vonage (VG) Moves Up in Pre-Market Trading for July 15

Vonage Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:VG) has already gained $1.31 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $19.65, Vonage has moved 6.67% higher ahead of market open.

The company has risen 0.92% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Vonage investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:30:11 est.

About Vonage Holdings Corp

Vonage, a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

