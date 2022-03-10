Volt Information, (VOLT) Falls 3.23% on March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VOLT - Market Data & News

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) shares are down 3.23%, or $0.1 per share, as on 12:18:15 est today. Since opening at $3.05, 27,065 shares of Volt Information, have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $3.06 and $2.98.

This year the company is up 6.53%.

Volt Information, expects its next earnings on 2022-03-15.

About Volt Information Sciences, Inc.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a global provider of staffing services (traditional time and materials-based as well as project-based). Its staffing services consist of workforce solutions that include providing contingent workers, personnel recruitment services and managed staffing services programs supporting primarily administrative, technical, information technology, light-industrial and engineering positions. Its managed staffing programs involve managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers from multiple providers. Volt services global industries including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunications, transportation and utilities.

