Volt Information, (VOLT) falls 0.95% to Close at $4.19 on August 20

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) shares fell 0.95%, or $0.04 per share, to close Friday at $4.19. After opening the day at $4.18, shares of Volt Information, fluctuated between $4.29 and $4.04. 178,893 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 229,212. Friday's activity brought Volt Information,’s market cap to $91,076,249.

Volt Information, is headquartered in Orange, California..

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a global provider of staffing services (traditional time and materials-based as well as project-based). Its staffing services consist of workforce solutions that include providing contingent workers, personnel recruitment services and managed staffing services programs supporting primarily administrative, technical, information technology, light-industrial and engineering positions. Its managed staffing programs involve managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers from multiple providers. Volt services global industries including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunications, transportation and utilities.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

