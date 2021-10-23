Vocera Communication (VCRA) falls 0.74% on Moderate Volume October 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VCRA - Market Data & News Trade

Vocera Communication Inc (NYSE: VCRA) shares fell 0.74%, or $0.37 per share, to close Friday at $49.64. After opening the day at $50.12, shares of Vocera Communication fluctuated between $50.28 and $49.25. 159,246 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 211,575. Friday's activity brought Vocera Communication’s market cap to $1,723,242,970.

Vocera Communication is headquartered in San Jose, California..

About Vocera Communication Inc

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve the lives of healthcare professionals, patients, and families while enabling hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency and humanize the healthcare experience. In 2000, when the company was founded, it began to forever change the way care teams communicate. Today, Vocera offers the leading platform for improving clinical communication and workflow. More than 2,100 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,700 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected Vocera's solutions. Care team members use its solutions to communicate and collaborate with co-workers by securely texting or calling, and to be notified of important alerts and alarms. They can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or our hands-free, wearable Vocera Smartbadge and Vocera Badge. They can create a richer, more human connection for patients and their loved ones before, during, and after care using Vocera Ease applications. Interoperability between the Vocera Platform and more than 150 clinical and operational systems helps reduce alarm fatigue; speed up staff response times; and improve patient care, safety, and experience. In addition to healthcare, Vocera solutions are found in luxury hotels, aged care facilities, retail stores, schools, power facilities, libraries, and more. Vocera solutions make mobile workers safer and more effective by enabling them to connect instantly with other people and access resources or information quickly. Vocera has made the list of Forbes 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America, and the Vocera Smartbadge was named to TIME's list of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020.

Visit Vocera Communication Inc's profile for more information.

