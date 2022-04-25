VIZIO (VZIO) Gains 6.79% on April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VZIO - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp - Class A (NASDAQ: VZIO) are up 6.79% Monday.

As of 12:29:00 est, VIZIO sits at $7.03 and has climbed $0.455 per share in trading so far.

VIZIO has moved 29.10% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 65.52% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on VIZIO visit the company profile.

To get more information on VIZIO Holding Corp - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: VIZIO Holding Corp - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq