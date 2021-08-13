Vivos (VVOS) falls 2.84% to Close at $2.74 on August 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VVOS - Market Data & News Trade

Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VVOS) fell to close at $2.74 Thursday after losing $0.08 (2.84%) on volume of 276,822 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $2.88 to a low of $2.66 while Vivos’s market cap now stands at $62,505,206.

About Vivos Therapeutics Inc

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from sleep disordered breathing, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Vivos believes that its Vivos System technology represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for people with mild-to-moderate OSA. Combining technologies and protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the tissues of the upper human airway, the Vivos System opens airway space and can eliminate or significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA. The Vivos System has been shown to significantly lower Apnea Hypopnea Index scores and improve other conditions associated with OSA. Sales of the Vivos System are driven by the Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program, which offers dentists training and value-added services in connection with their use of the Vivos System.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

