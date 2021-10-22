Vivos (VVOS) falls 1.03% to Close at $3.86 on October 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VVOS - Market Data & News Trade

Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VVOS) shares fell 1.03%, or $0.04 per share, to close Thursday at $3.86. After opening the day at $3.86, shares of Vivos fluctuated between $4.00 and $3.77. 90,918 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 213,069. Thursday's activity brought Vivos’s market cap to $88,054,779.

About Vivos Therapeutics Inc

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from sleep disordered breathing, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Vivos believes that its Vivos System technology represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for people with mild-to-moderate OSA. Combining technologies and protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the tissues of the upper human airway, the Vivos System opens airway space and can eliminate or significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA. The Vivos System has been shown to significantly lower Apnea Hypopnea Index scores and improve other conditions associated with OSA. Sales of the Vivos System are driven by the Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program, which offers dentists training and value-added services in connection with their use of the Vivos System.

Walgreens Investing Additional $5.2 Billion in Primary Care Provider VillageMD

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Nasdaq: WBA) will invest $5.2 billion in primary care provider VillageMD as part of the pharmacy chain’s plan to open more co-located practices within its drugstores across the US.

The investment announced Thursday increases the Deerfield, Illinois-based chain’s stake in VillageMD to 63% from the 30% it acquired in July 2020.

Breaking the Supply Chain Bottleneck

Since the start of the global pandemic, historically low interest rates and government spending have inhibited saving and encouraged borrowing and spending to lift the economy during the challenging period. The US Federal Reserve and government have pumped far more liquidity into the financial system than during the 2008 global financial crisis. We have seen an increase in inflationary pressures because of the stimulus. Moreover, the pandemic’s unintended consequences have created shortages and supply chain bottlenecks that have only exacerbated rising prices.

Keep Your Friends Close, But Your Enemies Closer — Part I

Revenge represents an amazing human activity. In business, kicking opponents when they are down comes with the territory. As Huawei struggles with US government sanctions, Xiaomi steps in to introduce competing products and grab market share. Former Communists learn quickly about the free market economy. No employee at Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) asks the giant to go easy on Myspace. Remember Myspace? No Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) executive lends a helping hand to Motorola, which is even harder to remember. This new series looks at a few savory examples of business payback.

