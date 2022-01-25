VivoPower (VVPR) falls 0.42% for January 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VVPR - Market Data & News Trade

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR), a New York, New York, company, fell to close at $2.44 Monday after losing $0.01 (0.42%) on volume of 177,094 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $2.42 to a low of $2.12 while VivoPower’s market cap now stands at $44,229,493.

About VivoPower International PLC

VivoPower is an international battery technology, electric vehicle, solar and critical power services company whose core purpose is to deliver sustainable energy solutions to its customers. VivoPower is a certified B Corporation and has operations in Australia, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

