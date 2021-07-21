Vivint Smart Home Inc - Class A (VVNT) gains 4.26% for July 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VVNT - Market Data & News Trade

Vivint Smart Home Inc - Class A (NYSE: VVNT) shares gained 4.26%, or $0.52 per share, to close Tuesday at $12.72. After opening the day at $12.28, shares of Vivint Smart Home fluctuated between $12.95 and $12.20. 309,390 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 367,359. Tuesday's activity brought Vivint Smart Home’s market cap to $2,654,293,416.

About Vivint Smart Home Inc - Class A

Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.7 million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

