Vital Farms (VITL) falls 0.57% on Moderate Volume September 22

Today, Vital Farms Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: VITL) stock fell $0.1, accounting for a 0.57% decrease. Vital Farms opened at $17.58 before trading between $17.90 and $17.10 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Vital Farms’s market cap fall to $702,995,230 on 274,344 shares -below their 30-day average of 280,998.

About Vital Farms Inc

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 200 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 16,000 stores nationwide.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

