Visteon (VC) falls 1.29% to Close at $95.46 on September 17

Today, Visteon Corp. Inc’s (NASDAQ: VC) stock fell $1.25, accounting for a 1.29% decrease. Visteon opened at $97.47 before trading between $98.33 and $94.14 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Visteon’s market cap fall to $2,671,383,569 on 650,866 shares -above their 30-day average of 170,260.

Visteon employs around 8000 people with a head office in Van Buren Township, Michigan.

About Visteon Corp.

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative automotive electronics and connected car solutions for the world's major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is driving the smart, learning, digital cockpit of the future, to improve safety and the user experience. Visteon is a global leader in cockpit electronic products including digital instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, head-up displays, telematics, SmartCore™ cockpit domain controllers, the DriveCore™ autonomous driving platform, and wireless battery management systems. Visteon also delivers artificial intelligence-based technologies, connected car, cybersecurity, interior sensing, embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries.

Visit Visteon Corp.'s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Visteon Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Visteon Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

President Biden's New Alliance With Australia and Britain Angers France and European Union California Governor Newsom Signs Affordable Housing Law COVID-19 Surge in Idaho Forcing Statewide Health Care Rationing JPMorgan Launching Its First Overseas Digital Bank in United Kingdom Next Week