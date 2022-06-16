Visteon (VC) Drops 7.34% on June 16

Today Visteon Corp. (NASDAQ: VC) is trading 7.34% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:20:55 est, was $98.34. Visteon has moved $7.755 in trading today.

171,309 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Visteon has a YTD change of 4.94%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Visteon Corp.

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative automotive electronics and connected car solutions for the world's major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is driving the smart, learning, digital cockpit of the future, to improve safety and the user experience. Visteon is a global leader in cockpit electronic products including digital instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, head-up displays, telematics, SmartCore™ cockpit domain controllers, the DriveCore™ autonomous driving platform, and wireless battery management systems. Visteon also delivers artificial intelligence-based technologies, connected car, cybersecurity, interior sensing, embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries.

