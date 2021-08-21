Vistas Media Company (VMAC) falls 0.10% for August 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VMAC - Market Data & News Trade

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: VMAC) fell to close at $9.99 Friday after losing $0.01 (0.10%) on volume of 224,446 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $10.00 to a low of $9.98 while Vistas Media Company’s market cap now stands at $103,196,700.

About Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc - Class A

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the Global Media and Entertainment sector. The Company intends to identify a target business in the Global Media & Entertainment sector.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

