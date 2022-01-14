VistaGen (VTGN) falls 2.38% in Light Trading on January 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VTGN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: VTGN) stock fell $0.04, accounting for a 2.38% decrease. VistaGen opened at $1.71 before trading between $1.74 and $1.64 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw VistaGen’s market cap fall to $327,511,826 on 994,700 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,213,273.

About VistaGen Therapeutics Inc

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other CNS disorders. Each of VistaGen's three drug candidates has a differentiated potential mechanism of action, has been well-tolerated in all clinical studies to date, and has therapeutic potential in multiple CNS markets.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

