Vislink (VISL) falls 2.70% in Light Trading on August 6

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VISL) shares fell 2.70%, or $0.06 per share, to close Friday at $2.16. After opening the day at $2.22, shares of Vislink fluctuated between $2.25 and $2.14. 1,308,109 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 2,084,265. Friday's activity brought Vislink’s market cap to $98,603,114.

Vislink is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida..

About Vislink Technologies Inc

Vislink Technologies is a global leader in the development and distribution of advanced communication solutions. Driven by technical excellence that has led the industry for over 50 years, its innovative products and turnkey solutions provide reliable connectivity in the toughest environments across the global live production, military and government sectors. Its solutions include high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage, as well as secure video systems that support mission-critical applications.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer