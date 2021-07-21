Vision Marine Technologies Inc (VMAR) gains 2.01% for July 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VMAR - Market Data & News Trade

Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VMAR) shares gained 2.01%, or $0.15 per share, to close Tuesday at $7.61. After opening the day at $7.46, shares of Vision Marine fluctuated between $7.83 and $7.46. 16,505 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 45,081. Tuesday's activity brought Vision Marine’s market cap to $60,958,885.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc

Vision Marine Technologies Inc.,strives to change and be a contributing factor in fighting the problem of waterway pollution by disrupting the boating industry with electric power, contributing to zero pollution, zero emission, wave less water, and a noiseless environment. Its flagship outboardpowertrain (E-Motion) is the first fully electric outboard powertrain system that combines an advanced battery pack, inverter, and high efficiency motor with proprietary union assembly between the transmission and the electric motor design and extensive control software. Its E-Motion technologies used in this powertrain system are designed to improve the efficiency of the outboard powertrain and, as a result, increase range and performance. Vision continues to design, innovate, manufacture, and sell its handcrafted, high performance, environmentally friendly, electric recreational powerboats to recreational customers. The design and technology applied to its boats results in far greater and enhanced performance, higher speeds, and longer range. Simply stated, a smoother ride than a traditional ICE motorboat. "

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

