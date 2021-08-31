Visa (V) falls 0.63% on Moderate Volume August 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange V - Market Data & News Trade

Visa Inc - Class A (NYSE: V) shares fell 0.63%, or $1.46 per share, to close Monday at $231.23. After opening the day at $232.69, shares of Visa fluctuated between $233.67 and $229.92. 6,448,011 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 6,630,849. Monday's activity brought Visa’s market cap to $509,630,920,000.

Visa is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and employs more than 19500 people.

About Visa Inc - Class A

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world's leader in digital payments. Company's mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Its advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company's relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

