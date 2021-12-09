Virtus Total Return Fund (ZTR) falls 0.05% on Moderate Volume December 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ztr - Market Data & News Trade

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: ZTR), a Greenfield, Massachusetts, company, fell to close at $9.51 Wednesday after losing $0.005 (0.05%) on volume of 104,871 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $9.58 to a low of $9.45 while Virtus Total Return Fund’s market cap now stands at $451,255,359.

About Virtus Total Return Fund Inc.

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc.is a diversified closed-end fund whose investment objective is capital appreciation, with income as a secondary objective. Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. has been the investment adviser, and Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.and Newfleet Asset Management, LLChave been subadvisers to the Fund since December 9, 2011. Performance and characteristics prior to December 9, 2011 were attained by the previous adviser using a different investment strategy.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

