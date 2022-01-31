Virtus Partners (VRTS) gains 5.58% for January 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VRTS - Market Data & News Trade

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ: VRTS), a Hartford, Connecticut, company, gained to close at $261.68 Monday after gaining $13.84 (5.58%) on volume of 66,476 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $261.69 to a low of $242.09 while Virtus Partners’s market cap now stands at $1,985,564,252.

Virtus Partners currently has roughly 577 employees.

About Virtus Investment Partners Inc

Virtus Investment Partners is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

