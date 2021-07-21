Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) gains 3.08% for July 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VRTS - Market Data & News Trade

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ: VRTS) shares gained 3.08%, or $7.71 per share, to close Tuesday at $258.21. After opening the day at $249.97, shares of Virtus Partners fluctuated between $261.29 and $245.66. 54,252 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 56,513. Tuesday's activity brought Virtus Partners’s market cap to $1,975,256,407.

Virtus Partners is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, and employs more than 577 people.

About Virtus Investment Partners Inc

Virtus Investment Partners is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

