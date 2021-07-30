Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertibleome Fund (NIE) falls 0.07% to Close at $30.47 on July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NIE - Market Data & News Trade

Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE: NIE), a New York, New York, company, fell to close at $30.47 Thursday after losing $0.02 (0.07%) on volume of 52,793 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $30.67 to a low of $30.43 while Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertibleome Fund’s market cap now stands at $844,292,164.

About Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund seeks total return comprised of capital appreciation, current income, and gains. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a combination of equity securities and income-producing convertible securities. The equity component of the Fund may vary from 40-80% and the convertible component may vary from 20-60% of assets. The Fund typically employs a strategy of writing (selling) call options on the stocks held in the equity component, generally with respect to approximately 70% of the value of each stock position. The extent to which the Fund uses this strategy will vary depending on market conditions and other factors. This strategy is intended to generate current gains from options premiums as a means to enhance distributions payable to the Fund's shareholders and to reduce overall portfolio risk.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

