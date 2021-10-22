Virtus AllianzGI Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) falls 0.26% on Strong Volume October 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NFJ - Market Data & News Trade

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE: NFJ) shares fell 0.26%, or $0.04 per share, to close Thursday at $15.41. After opening the day at $15.41, shares of Virtus AllianzGI Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund fluctuated between $15.46 and $15.38. 216,896 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 192,719. Thursday's activity brought Virtus AllianzGI Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund’s market cap to $1,460,892,363.

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is headquartered in New York, New York..

About Virtus AllianzGI Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund seeks current income and gains, with long-term capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The Fund will generally invest approximately 75% of its total assets in equity securities and approximately 25% in convertible securities. The Fund will employ an option strategy of writing (selling) covered call options on equity securities held in the Fund. The equity portion of the Fund generally invests in U.S. equities and American depositary receipts (ADRs) with attractive quality characteristics, shareholder yield, and consistent financial output. The convertible portion of the Fund generally invests in income-producing convertible securities, including synthetic convertible securities, and may include convertible securities that are of below-investment grade quality. The option portion of the Fund is designed to generate gains from option premiums in an attempt to enhance amounts available for distributions payable to the Fund's shareholders.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

