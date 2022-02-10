Virtus AllianzGI Diversifiedome & Convertible Fund (ACV) falls 3.16% to Close at $26.66 on February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ACV - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Inc’s (NYSE: ACV) stock fell $0.87, accounting for a 3.16% decrease. Virtus AllianzGI Diversifiedome & Convertible Fund opened at $27.22 before trading between $27.55 and $26.60 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Virtus AllianzGI Diversifiedome & Convertible Fund’s market cap fall to $276,035,507 on 31,281 shares -below their 30-day average of 61,624.

About Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

The Fund seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. Strives to dynamically allocate across convertibles, equities, and income-producing securities. The Fund normally invests at least 50% of total managed assets in convertibles, and has the latitude to write covered call options on the stocks held in the equity portion. Attempts to dampen volatility, relative to an equity-only portfolio, due to the asymmetric risk/return features historically exhibited by convertible securities. Managed by an experienced investment team that has a long track record in closed-end fund management. 15-year limited term structure from the effective date of the Fund’s registration statement, which may be extended by one year, based on market conditions.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

