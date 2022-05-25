Virtus AllianzGI Convertible &ome Fund II (NCZ) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for May 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NCZ - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 25.

Ahead of the market's open, Virtus AllianzGI Convertible &ome Fund II stock has risen 5.42% from the previous session’s close.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible &ome Fund II fell $0 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Virtus AllianzGI Convertible &ome Fund II visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 04:01:45 est.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. Invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and high-yield bonds rated below investment grade. Seeks to invest at least 50% of its portfolio in convertibles, but determines its allocation based on changes in equity prices, changes in interest rates, and other economic and market factors. For the convertible portion, Allianz Global Investors seeks to capture the upside potential of equities with potentially less volatility than a pure stock investment. In searching for investment opportunities, the manager looks for issuers that will successfully adapt to change, exceed minimum credit statistics, and exhibit the most promising operating performance potential.

