Virtus AllianzGI Convertible &ome Fund II (NCZ) gains 2.68% on Moderate Volume January 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NCZ - Market Data & News Trade

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE: NCZ), a Boston, Massachusetts, company, gained to close at $4.60 Monday after gaining $0.12 (2.68%) on volume of 206,577 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $4.63 to a low of $4.47 while Virtus AllianzGI Convertible &ome Fund II’s market cap now stands at $350,132,445.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. Invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and high-yield bonds rated below investment grade. Seeks to invest at least 50% of its portfolio in convertibles, but determines its allocation based on changes in equity prices, changes in interest rates, and other economic and market factors. For the convertible portion, Allianz Global Investors seeks to capture the upside potential of equities with potentially less volatility than a pure stock investment. In searching for investment opportunities, the manager looks for issuers that will successfully adapt to change, exceed minimum credit statistics, and exhibit the most promising operating performance potential.

Visit Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Shipping Companies Flush With Cash, With Some Splashing Jumbo Employee Bonuses Badger Meter Beats Q4 Estimates, Posts Record Revenue Algoma Steel Upgrades Power Plant in Transition to Green Steelmaking Insulet Gets FDA Clearance for Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System