Virtus AllianzGI Convertible &ome Fund II (NCZ) falls 0.58% to Close at $5.17 on September 29

Today, Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Inc’s (NYSE: NCZ) stock fell $0.03, accounting for a 0.58% decrease. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible &ome Fund II opened at $5.22 before trading between $5.25 and $5.13 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Virtus AllianzGI Convertible &ome Fund II’s market cap fall to $393,518,422 on 1,118,671 shares -above their 30-day average of 378,066.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. Invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and high-yield bonds rated below investment grade. Seeks to invest at least 50% of its portfolio in convertibles, but determines its allocation based on changes in equity prices, changes in interest rates, and other economic and market factors. For the convertible portion, Allianz Global Investors seeks to capture the upside potential of equities with potentially less volatility than a pure stock investment. In searching for investment opportunities, the manager looks for issuers that will successfully adapt to change, exceed minimum credit statistics, and exhibit the most promising operating performance potential.

The Daily Fix

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

Beyond Meat Inc’s (Nasdaq:BYND) meatless chicken tenders will be available for purchase at select grocery stores nationwide starting next month, the faux meat company said Monday.

Athletes vying to represent the US at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing must be vaccinated against COVID-19, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

