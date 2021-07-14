Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) gains 0.87% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CBH - Market Data & News Trade

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE: CBH) shares gained 0.87%, or $0.09 per share, to close Tuesday at $10.46. After opening the day at $10.41, shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible &ome 2024 Target Term Fund fluctuated between $10.46 and $10.40. 18,142 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 24,653. Tuesday's activity brought Virtus AllianzGI Convertible &ome 2024 Target Term Fund’s market cap to $190,984,077.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible &ome 2024 Target Term Fund is headquartered in Greenfield, Massachusetts.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund employs a multi-asset strategy that seeks to generate high current income by dynamically allocating assets to the following three segments of a company's capital structure: Convertible securities, which offer current income, downside protection, and potential capital appreciation; High yield securities, which offer high income potential and have a potentially favorable risk/reward profile, relative to other fixed income asset classes; -- Senior secured loans which offer a diversified return due to their unique floating-rate feature, seniority in the capital structure, and historically low correlation to core fixed income. The Fund seeks to return the original net asset value (NAV) (defined as NAV per share before the deduction of the estimated offering cost of $0.02 per share) or more at the end of a seven-year investment term ending in 2024. Interest rate risk management -- the Fund's underlying asset classes have historically performed well in past rising rate environments and have exhibited low historical correlation to core fixed income. Effective February 1, 2021, this fund's name and investment adviser have changed.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

