Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Opportunities Fd (AIO) falls 1.04% on Strong Volume August 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AIO - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fd Inc’s (NYSE: AIO) stock fell $0.28, accounting for a 1.04% decrease. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Opportunities Fd opened at $26.90 before trading between $27.08 and $26.66 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Opportunities Fd’s market cap fall to $917,529,583 on 79,769 shares -above their 30-day average of 65,448.

About Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fd

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company's debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile. Innovators and Disruptors -- The Fund invests in a growing universe of opportunities across a broad spectrum of technologies and sectors embracing the disruptive power of artificial intelligence and other new technologies. Differentiated Approach -- The Fund employs a differentiated, multi-asset approach which strives to create an attractive risk/reward profile through fundamental research and dynamically allocating across public and private investments in convertible securities and equities. Specialist Managers -- Co-managed by Allianz Global Investors' Artificial Intelligence and Income & Growth investment teams, the Fund leverages one of the leading global investment managers with deep expertise in technology, multi-asset, and closed-end fund strategies.

Visit Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fd's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Geely Automobile Warns of Short-Term Semiconductor Hit But Reiterates Annual Sales Target House Democratic Leaders Plan To Vote on Budget Next Week Walmart Easily Beats Quarterly Estimates, Raises Annual Same-Store Sales Forecast US Health Officials To Recommend COVID-19 Booster Shots for All