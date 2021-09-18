Virtu (VIRT) falls 0.33% to Close at $24.25 on September 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VIRT - Market Data & News Trade

Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: VIRT) shares fell 0.33%, or $0.08 per share, to close Friday at $24.25. After opening the day at $24.27, shares of Virtu fluctuated between $24.39 and $24.01. 2,115,506 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,286,136. Friday's activity brought Virtu’s market cap to $2,846,626,917.

Virtu is headquartered in New York, New York, and employs more than 1049 people.

About Virtu Financial Inc - Class A

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu's product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu's integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

