VirTra Inc (VTSI) falls 7.53% for July 26

VirTra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) shares fell 7.53%, or $0.56 per share, to close Monday at $6.88. After opening the day at $7.44, shares of VirTra fluctuated between $7.67 and $6.83. 157,733 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 146,287. Monday's activity brought VirTra’s market cap to $53,492,206.

VirTra is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada..

About VirTra Inc

VirTra is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra's mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

