Virios (VIRI) falls 2.16% on Moderate Volume January 26

Today, Virios Therapeutics Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: VIRI) stock fell $0.131, accounting for a 2.16% decrease. Virios opened at $6.07 before trading between $6.36 and $5.67 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Virios’s market cap fall to $49,557,490 on 16,319 shares -below their 30-day average of 31,164.

About Virios Therapeutics Inc

Virios Therapeutics is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response, such as fibromyalgia ('FM'). Overactive immune response related to activation of tissue resident Herpes Simplex Virus-1 ('HSV-1') has been postulated to be a potential root cause of chronic illnesses such as FM, irritable bowel disease ('IBS'), chronic fatigue syndrome and functional somatic syndrome, all of which are characterized by a waxing and waning manifestation of disease. While not completely understood, there is general agreement in the medical community that activation of HSV-1 is triggered by some form of environmental and/or health stressor. Our lead development candidate ('IMC-1'), is a novel, proprietary, fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib. IMC-1 represents a novel combination antiviral therapy designed to synergistically suppress HSV-1 activation and replication, with the end goal of reducing viral mediated disease burden.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

