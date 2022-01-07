Viracta (VIRX) falls 0.59% for January 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VIRX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Viracta Therapeutics Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: VIRX) stock fell $0.02, accounting for a 0.59% decrease. Viracta opened at $3.36 before trading between $3.43 and $3.22 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Viracta’s market cap fall to $125,367,278 on 78,362 shares -below their 30-day average of 297,592.

About Viracta Therapeutics Inc

Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The Company's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas. Viracta is pursuing application of this inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma, and other virus-related cancers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

