Viomi Co (VIOT) falls 4.46% for August 11

Viomi Technology Co Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: VIOT) shares fell 4.46%, or $0.26 per share, to close Wednesday at $5.57. After opening the day at $5.91, shares of Viomi Co fluctuated between $5.91 and $5.50. 179,460 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 279,469. Wednesday's activity brought Viomi Co’s market cap to $196,354,826.

About Viomi Technology Co Ltd - ADR

Viomi's mission is to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT @ Home. Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient and enjoyable, while allowing Viomi to grow its household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer